Friday’s Iowa-Missouri women’s tennis dual postponed

The match was supposed to be played at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex at 5 p.m.

Iowa’s Vipasha Mehra hits the ball during a doubles match in a tennis meet between Iowa and Marquette on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Eagles, 6-1.

The University of Iowa women’s tennis team’s dual against Missouri scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday has been postponed. The Hawkeyes and Tigers were supposed to square off at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City.

The dual was postponed in compliance with Southeastern Conference (SEC) COVID-19 protocols. The virus was detected in the Tigers’ program.

Iowa’s next scheduled dual is Jan. 28. The Hawkeyes will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 9 a.m. in Athens, Georgia.

Iowa is already 2-0 on the spring season. The Hawkeyes beat both the Drake Bulldogs and Marquette Golden Eagles at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex Jan. 16.