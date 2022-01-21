Friday’s Iowa-Missouri women’s tennis dual postponed
The match was supposed to be played at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex at 5 p.m.
January 21, 2022
The University of Iowa women’s tennis team’s dual against Missouri scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday has been postponed. The Hawkeyes and Tigers were supposed to square off at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City.
The dual was postponed in compliance with Southeastern Conference (SEC) COVID-19 protocols. The virus was detected in the Tigers’ program.
Iowa’s next scheduled dual is Jan. 28. The Hawkeyes will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 9 a.m. in Athens, Georgia.
Iowa is already 2-0 on the spring season. The Hawkeyes beat both the Drake Bulldogs and Marquette Golden Eagles at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex Jan. 16.