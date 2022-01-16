Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls tests positive for COVID-19

The Senate Minority Leader plans to return to the Statehouse on Jan. 25 if his symptoms have resolved.

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wahls said he began experiencing a dry throat on Friday afternoon, and took a rapid test that came back negative. On Saturday night he took a second rapid test, which came back positive.

Wahls said he and his wife, Chloe Angyal, who also tested positive for the virus, are feeling better this morning, and are grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

Good afternoon folks – quick COVID update. I popped a positive rapid test last night after experiencing Omicron symptoms. I am still awaiting a PCR test, but I am going to isolate and work from home this week. Both Chloe and I are feeling significantly better. pic.twitter.com/2sO6WyH609 — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) January 16, 2022

“I continue to encourage all Iowans to get vaccinated and boosted to lower their likelihood of hospitalization and to help reduce the pressure on our health care symptoms during this Omicron surge,” Wahls said in a statement shared on Twitter.

According to Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard, there have been 33,502 positive tests in the state in the last seven days. Currently 998 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Iowa, with 174 patients in the ICU.

Wahls was at the Iowa Statehouse last week for the start of the 2022 legislative session, but worked from home on Friday. He said he will return to the Statehouse on Jan. 25 if his symptoms have resolved.