Photos: Kentucky Vrbo Citrus Bowl open practice

The No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats hosted an open practice on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Celebration High School in Orlando, Fla. ahead of its matchup with No. 15 Iowa in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with nine wins and three losses. Kentucky started the season with six wins before losing three straight to now No. 3 Georgia, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. After the losing streak, the Wildcats rebounded for three straight wins.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis takes on the Hawkeyes after previously meeting with Iowa as a Penn State quarterback in 2020. In the 2020 matchup as a Nittany Lion, Levis threw for 13 completions on 16 attempts for 106 yards. Former Nebraska Cornhusker and current leading receiver for Kentucky, Won’Dale Robinson, last met the Hawkeyes in 2020 while receiving nine passes for 75 yards.

Kentucky and Iowa matchup at Camping World Stadium for the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at noon Central Standard Time.