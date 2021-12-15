University of Iowa plans to continue final exam schedule amid severe weather forecast

As high winds are expected to make driving conditions dangerous, the University of Iowa said it is keeping the afternoon and evening final exams in place.

The University of Iowa is not canceling or rescheduling final exams planned for Wednesday afternoon and evening, Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel said in a campus email Wednesday, but the university is continuing to monitor the weather as high winds and thunderstorms are forecasted to move through southeast Iowa.

Kregel encouraged professors to be flexible if students are unable to complete an exam or assignment because of power outages or dangerous conditions, and he encouraged students to evaluate risks before coming to campus. The last exam slot on Wednesday begins at 8 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

“Please evaluate your individual circumstances and make reasonable judgments to avoid serious risks when traveling to and from campus,” the email said.

The email also said any further changes to campus operations will be communicated through a HawkAlert.

High winds are expected through the evening in Iowa City and most of Iowa, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. As of 4:45 Wednesday, wind speed in Iowa City was 22 miles per hour with gusts up to 35.

A fast-moving storm will move east over eastern Iowa this evening from 7-9 p.m., according to the NWS, and it will only impact any given area for less than 30 minutes. A tweet from the Quad City NWS said an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.