Iowa City City Council approves rezoning of Hickory Hill Park for senior living facility

After initially rejecting Hickory Hill Park rezoning projects in July 2021, the Iowa City City Council voted to allow for the rezoning of Hickory Hill Park on Tuesday.

Part of Hickory Hill Park in Iowa City will be rezoned and expanded to allow construction for a senior living facility.

The Iowa City City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to rezone 48.75 acres of the park’s property.

The senior living facility development was first presented to the council in July but was rejected by the City Council.

Casey Kohrt of the Friends of Hickory Hill Park said at the City Council meeting on Tuesday that the group supports the project and that the council chose the right piece of land.

“We like to commend the developer for being community and environmentally minded with their decision on the development and on deciding to give the land to the citizens of Iowa City,” Kohrt said.

“I’m glad to see the developer and the residents come to [an] agreement. This is really great and that’s the kind of the model I always appreciated,” Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih said.

Councilor Pauline Taylor said the rezoning of Hickory Hill Park was a big win for both the park and the general Iowa City community.

Councilor Susan Mims added that the original plan that was presented to the council included low-density homes to the Hickory Hill Park community.

“I’ll support it. I continue to think it’s unfortunate that we’ve lost the possibility of 40 plus new homes in the area,” Mims said.