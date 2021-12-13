Linderbaum, Moss, Shudak earn AP All-America honors

Linderbaum was named a first-team AP All-American, and Moss and Shudak were dubbed third-teamers.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum surveys the field during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

Iowa football’s Tyler Linderbaum, Riley Moss, and Caleb Shudak were named All-Americans by the Associated Press Monday. Linderbaum — a center and Rimington Trophy winner — made the first team. Moss and Shudak were dubbed third-team All-Americans.

Linderbaum is now the 28th Hawkeye to earn consensus All-America honors. He was named an All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) earlier this month.

In addition to the national awards he’s accumulated, Linderbaum won the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Award Dec. 1. Linderbaum has also been an All-Big Ten selection in each of the last two years.

Linderbaum has started 34 consecutive games for Iowa. During that stretch, Iowa has gone 26-8.

Moss was a second-team All-American this year, according to the FWAA. He also won the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Award Nov. 30.

Moss was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. On the season, he recorded four interceptions — good for second in the Big Ten. His Hawkeye teammate Dane Belton led the league in picks in 2021.

Moss’ four interceptions rank 11th in the nation. As a whole, Iowa’s defense leads the country in picks with 24.

Two of Moss’ interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Both of Moss’ pick sixes were recorded in Iowa’s Sept. 4 game against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.

Like Moss and Linderbaum, Shudak was also named to the All-Big Ten first team. The senior kicker converted on 23 of his 27 field goal attempts and all 34 of his PATs this season. Shudak leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with 103 points in 13 games.

Shudak was 4-of-6 on field goals over 50 yards and 7-of-7 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards.

Shudak handled Iowa’s kickoff duties for third year in a row in 2021. Forty-one of his 68 kicks flew into the end zone for touchbacks.

Shudak, Moss, and Linderbaum will play their last game of the season Jan. 1 in Orlando as the No. 15 Hawkeyes take on the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl. The game will begin at 12:06 p.m. and air live on ABC.