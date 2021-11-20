Photos: No. 17 Iowa football vs. Illinois

No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 33-23 in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. This was the last home game of the season.

The longest return on the day was by Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones for 100 yards resulting in a touchdown. Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had one touchdown and two receptions on the day. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell had one pick six.

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters had two interceptions and threw for 248 yards. Illinois wide receiver had three receptions for 61 total yards.

Gallery | 37 Photos Ayrton Breckenridge A young fan watches the Iowa Hawkeye football team enter Kinnick Stadium before a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 33-23 at the last Iowa home game of the season.

The Fighting Illini offense had 312 total yards and the Hawkeyes had 255 total yards.

No. 17 Iowa will face off against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.