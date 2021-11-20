Live updates | No. 17 Iowa football team faces Illinois on Senior Day

The Hawkeyes are going for their eighth consecutive win over the Fighting Illini.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during the football game against Illinois on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 19-10.

The No. 17 Iowa football team faces off against Illinois in a Senior Day game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa (8-2 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) has defeated Illinois (4-6, 3-4) in seven consecutive meetings. The Fighting Illini have not won in Iowa City since 1999. Illinois will be without its first-year head coach Bret Bielema on Saturday. Bielema, a former Hawkeye football player and assistant coach, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Assistant head coach/wide receivers coach George McDonald will be the acting head coach for Illinois.

The game is scheduled to kick off a little after 1 p.m. and will air on FS1. DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Reporter Chris Werner are in the press box covering the game. Check back to this story for live updates throughout the game.

Pregame — Iowa cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Terry Roberts, safety Jack Koerner, and tackle Mason Richman are among the Hawkeyes who are out for Saturday’s contest. In other pregame news, Alex Padilla is officially getting the start for Iowa. Spencer Petras will back him up. Unlike last week, Petras threw passes in warmups.

Scouts from the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are on hand for Saturday’s game, as are representatives from the Citrus Bowl.

