Opinion | What DI editors are thankful for this Thanksgiving

Maddie Johnston, Arts Editor

I plan to spend some much needed time with my family. We don’t have any Thanksgiving traditions—it’s usually just what we’re in the mood for—but I can guarantee coffee in the morning and a card game in the evening. I’m thankful for so much. I’m thankful for the health of my family, my hilarious and supportive best friends, my kitten, my bed, soup, for sure. I’m thankful for good books and music and of course, the DI arts staff, the cutest and smartest bunch in town.

Jenna Post, Arts Editor

Thankful for my cat. Would not survive without his purrs.

Kelsey Harrell, Managing Digital Editor

I’ll be spending Thanksgiving break with my immediate and extended family. We’ll all get together at my aunt and uncle’s house to eat the traditional foods you find at Thanksgiving. The holiday is always an all-day ordeal where we cook and eat together until late into the evening. My cousins, brother, and I will probably go shopping together for Black Friday. I’m excited to get the chance to have a more normal Thanksgiving this year and spend time with my loved ones. I will be wrapping up my break cuddling with my 80-pound lap dog on the couch. I’m so thankful for all of the people I work with at the DI, but more specifically the Assistant Digital Editor Molly Milder for helping me keep the website looking great and the rest of the digital team for their hard work this semester. I’m also thankful for my family and all the support they’ve given me over the years.

Molly Milder, Assistant Digital Editor

This year for Thanksgiving I am spending some much needed time with my family (as well as my adorable dog, Hayden) and eating some amazing food! A few things I’m grateful for are my supportive family, my spectacular best friends, the amount of opportunities I have been given through school and work, and, last but most definitely not least, The Daily Iowan. It has been such an honor to have been welcomed into this newsroom family and I cherish every moment I get to spend with all of my digital besties (and all the other newsroom besties)!

Caleb McCullough, Executive Editor

I’m planning on spending a few days at my parents’ house, eating a lot of food, and enjoying my time off school. I’m thankful for being able to spend time with my family and my brother’s dog.

Dayanna Martinez,Soto DEI Director

I plan on going back to Des Moines to visit my parents and prepare Thanksgiving dinner together! I am thankful for the food that I am going to be eating!!!

Eleanor Hildebrandt, News Editor

This Thanksgiving, I’m headed back to Des Moines to spend time with my family. My five-member immediate family hasn’t been together since August, so I’m ready to be home. I’m thankful for my family and their consistency in my life. My parents are my confidants, and my siblings always make me laugh harder than anyone else. I’m thankful for Sabine, my co-editor, and The Daily Iowan family. After a year of being remote, being back in the newsroom has been refreshing. From editors to reporters, I’ve built strong relationships with people on our paper’s team, and I cannot imagine my life without them. I’m also thankful for the new friendships I’ve made this year as the world starts a new normal in this stage of the pandemic. I’m excited to see where the next year takes me and all the people who come along for the ride with me.

Sabine Martin, News Editor

This year for Thanksgiving I am flying to Massachusetts to spend some time with my grandparents who recently received their COVID-19 booster vaccine shots. I am thankful that I get to gather with family and for everyone that brings me joy in my life

Hannah Pinski, Opinions and Amplify Editor

I’ll be heading home this Thanksgiving to spend time with my family (and of course, my dog too). I wasn’t able to go home last year and celebrate with my family because of COVID-19, so I’m excited we’re able to gather for the holidays again. I’m thankful for my friends and family, and The Daily Iowan for all the opportunities it has given me. I have had some of the most memorable experiences, have grown so much, and made some of the greatest friendships.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor

I’m planning to spend my Thanksgiving with my family back home in Illinois. I’m thankful to have their love and support. Without them, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.

Elisabeth Neruda, News Director for DITV

I am going home to Algonquin Illinois to spend the break with my mom and dad. My mom has a fairly demanding work schedule right now and my dad is still recovering from a stem cell transplant earlier in the year so it will not be a normal Thanksgiving probably. But I’ll still get to eat food I don’t get to make, hang with my dog, and sleep in my non-twin bed.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor

This Thanksgiving season, I’m grateful for my parents, siblings, and friends. My parents and siblings have supported me from a state away in Wisconsin when I’ve been attending school here in Iowa, and my friends have given me a home in Iowa City. I’ll be spending my Thanksgiving/Black Friday in Nebraska as I’ll be covering Iowa football’s final home game of the season against the Huskers. I’m eternally thankful for the Daily Iowan, a newspaper that has given me the opportunity to cover Division I, Power Five sports at a near-professional level.

