Iowa men’s hooper Jordan Bohannon sets Big Ten record for career 3-pointers made

Bohannon has now made 378 3-pointers during his near-six-year stint at Iowa, passing Jon Diebler’s Big Ten Conference record 374 career 3-pointers.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots a three-pointer at a basketball game between Iowa and Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Bohannon went 4 for 8 for three-pointers and broke a Big Ten record for career three-pointers. Iowa won 108-82.

When the 2020-21 men’s basketball season ended, it was unclear whether or not guard Jordan Bohannon would return to the University of Iowa for a sixth season.

In April, Bohannon ultimately decided to don the Black and Gold for one more year, utilizing the additional season of eligibility the NCAA offered all its athletes in 2020.

“He came to a decision the right way,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said of Bohannon. “When he said he was coming, he was really excited about it.”

Bohannon hit a number of benchmarks and racked up quite a few accolades in his first five seasons at Iowa.

The Linn-Mar High School graduate holds the Iowa men’s basketball record for assists in a career with 642.

Bohannon also tied the late Chris Street’s Hawkeye men’s basketball record for free throws made consecutively. Bohannon hit 34 shots from the charity stripe in a row, but missed what would’ve been a record-breaking 35th consecutive foul shot to ensure the honor still belonged to Street.



Bohannon tied the Big Ten Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career at 374 Tuesday night in Iowa’s 86-69 win over North Carolina Central. Had Bohannon made two 3-pointers against the Eagles, he would’ve broken the record. Instead, the Iowan went 1-of-9 from downtown.

After his lackluster shooting night Tuesday, Bohannon came out the gates firing from beyond the arc in the Hawkeyes’ 108-82 victory over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday. Bohannon hoisted two 3-pointers up in the first three minutes of the game. He missed the mark on the first, but converted the second.

When his second 3-point attempt found the bottom of the net, Bohannon had officially reached 375 career 3-point field goal makes. Bohannon surpassed former Ohio State hooper Jon Diebler’s Big Ten record 374 career 3-point makes.

Bohannon finished the game 4-of-8 from distance.



“I started off hot, but the shots were not going in the last game,” Bohannon said. “Coach always says to keep pulling, and it is pretty special to be named with some of these guys that have passed through over the years.”



To make Bohannon’s record-breaking moment even more special, he did it in front of his dad, Gordy Bohannon. Gordy Bohannon also happened to be celebrating his birthday Thursday.

Thanks, in part, to Jordan Bohannon’s efforts, the Hawkeyes also set a program benchmark for 3-pointers made in a single game. Twenty of the 3-point shots Iowa hoisted up Thursday found the bottom of the net.

The Hawkeyes’ previous record for 3-pointers made in a game was 19 — set in 2018 when Iowa took on Savannah State.

Iowa shot 45.5 percent from 3-point territory Thursday. Freshman Payton Sandfort was responsible for five of Iowa’s makes from range.

The ways in which Jordan Bohannon impacts the Iowa men’s basketball team stretch beyond on-court play and into the realm of off-court leadership.

“He’s as fierce a competitor that I’ve ever been around,” McCaffery said. “He is amazingly consistent with his effort, concentration, and leadership.”



Jordan Bohannon relishes his role as a mentor for the Hawkeyes, taking pride in the success of his teammates just as much as his own.

“It’s special,” Bohannon said. “I felt like I’ve made a positive impact on the university and had a chance to help guys like [Payton] out.”