Gov. Reynolds endorses Rep. Miller-Meeks’ reelection campaign

The freshman Congressperson is running for reelection in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a press conference at Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Bettendorf business owner Kyle Kuehl will challenge Miller-Meeks in the 1st Congressional District for the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2022 election.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, for reelection to the U.S. Congress.

“I am proud to endorse Mariannette Miller-Meeks for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District because she’s a tireless fighter who never gives up,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement. “Washington is broken and President Biden’s reckless policies are hurting everyday Iowans at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and at their workplace. Iowans need someone they can count on and Dr. Miller-Meeks is fighting for us every step of the way.”

Miller-Meeks announced last week that she will run for reelection in the 1st Congressional District in 2022 after being drawn into the 3rd Congressional District with Rep. Cindy Axne through the redistricting process. The newly drawn 1st Congressional District contains more of Miller-Meek’s current constituents than the 3rd District.

“Thank you @KimReynoldsIA for your humble endorsement! I look forward to working with you to Keep Iowa Moving!” Miller-Meeks said in a tweet on Monday.

University of Iowa law professor and state Rep. Christina Bohanna, D-Iowa City, is running as a Democrat against Miller-Meeks. Miller-Meeks also faces a Republican challenge from UI alumn and Bettendorf business owner Kyle Kuehl.