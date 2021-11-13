Watch: Alex Padilla gives Iowa lead over Minnesota with 72-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Jones

The Hawkeyes lead the Gophers, 17-13, with 11:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Iowa+quarterback+Alex+Padilla+throws+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+13%2C+2021.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 13, 2021

The Hawkeyes have the lead back.

Quarterback Alex Padilla delivered a 72-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Jones with 11:51 remaining in the third quarter to put Iowa on top of Minnesota, 17-13. Padilla scored his first rushing touchdown as a Hawkeye in the first half, and followed that up with his first passing touchdown in an Iowa uniform. The redshirt sophomore is 8-of-16 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown on the day. Jones has two catches for 106 yards and a score.

Watch the touchdown play below. Check back to dailyiowan.com for coverage throughout the rest of the game.

Facebook Comments