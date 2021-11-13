Watch: Alex Padilla gives Iowa lead over Minnesota with 72-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Jones
The Hawkeyes lead the Gophers, 17-13, with 11:51 remaining in the third quarter.
November 13, 2021
The Hawkeyes have the lead back.
Quarterback Alex Padilla delivered a 72-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Jones with 11:51 remaining in the third quarter to put Iowa on top of Minnesota, 17-13. Padilla scored his first rushing touchdown as a Hawkeye in the first half, and followed that up with his first passing touchdown in an Iowa uniform. The redshirt sophomore is 8-of-16 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown on the day. Jones has two catches for 106 yards and a score.
Watch the touchdown play below. Check back to dailyiowan.com for coverage throughout the rest of the game.
🙌
Alex Padilla hits Charlie Jones for the long TD to give No. 20 @HawkeyeFootball the lead. pic.twitter.com/vDEHIep2oS
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 13, 2021