Watch: Alex Padilla gives Iowa lead over Minnesota with 72-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Jones

The Hawkeyes lead the Gophers, 17-13, with 11:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

The Hawkeyes have the lead back.

Quarterback Alex Padilla delivered a 72-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Jones with 11:51 remaining in the third quarter to put Iowa on top of Minnesota, 17-13. Padilla scored his first rushing touchdown as a Hawkeye in the first half, and followed that up with his first passing touchdown in an Iowa uniform. The redshirt sophomore is 8-of-16 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown on the day. Jones has two catches for 106 yards and a score.

