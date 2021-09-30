Film: John and Esteban

Former University of Iowa Jazz Studies Professor John Rapson began hospice the same week he recorded his final project, “Esteban and the Children of the Sun”. Throughout his career, Rapson utilized music and multimedia to tell stories. “Esteban and the Children of the Sun” focuses on the story of Esteban, the first African documented to have explored the southwest of North America. This project was a collaboration between musicians spanning across the country, many of whom carried on the project after Rapson’s death in July. “Esteban and the Children of the Sun” will premiere at Englert Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 3.