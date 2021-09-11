No. 10 Iowa downs No. 9 Iowa State for sixth consecutive Cy-Hawk victory

The Hawkeyes move to 2-0 on the season with both wins coming against ranked opponents.

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins intercepts a pass during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

AMES — It’s still a Hawkeye State.

The first-ever Cy-Hawk game between two ranked opponents ended in a 27-17 Iowa victory at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State entered Saturday’s game favored over Iowa for the first time since 2000, but the result of this year’s Cy-Hawk game was the same as it had been in the previous five meetings: a Hawkeye victory.

Iowa has now won six consecutive games against Iowa State, its longest winning steak in the series since the team won 15 in a row from 1983-97. The Cy-Hawk Trophy is headed back to Iowa City.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the final 1:01 of the first half. Iowa State running back Breece Hall ran into the end zone from four yards out to make the score 14-10 Iowa heading into halftime. From there, the Hawkeyes took over.

The Hawkeyes forced four turnovers on the game, three of them coming in the second half. With 5:08 remaining in the third quarter, Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs hit Hall, an All-American, and forced a fumble, which fellow linebacker Jack Campbell scooped up and ran into the end zone from six yards out to put Iowa up 11 points.

The next two Cyclone drives ended in Brock Purdy interceptions. Iowa State’s senior quarterback was benched in the fourth quarter after going 13-of-27 for 138 yards and three interceptions.

The Cyclones scored a touchdown with 3:27 remaining to bring the game within 10 points.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes only gained 174 yards. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras went 11-for-21 for 106 yards and a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Jones near the end of the first half. The Cyclones contained Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson. On 21 rushing attempts, Goodson gained 55 yards. But the junior did open Iowa’s scoring on the day with a four-yard touchdown rush at the 8:13 mark of the second quarter.

Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak converted on two field goals in the second half, including one from 51-yards out.

Big picture

Two games into the 2021 season and Iowa already has two double-digit wins against ranked opponents. Iowa beat then-No. 17 Indiana 34-6 in Week 1, then dominated a top-10 opponent on the road in Week 2.

As far as the AP rankings, Iowa is in position to move up from its No. 10 spot. No. 3 Ohio State lost to No. 12 Oregon, and No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame both had close games against unranked opponents. Plus, the Hawkeyes moved the No. 9 Cyclones out of the way.

Hawkeyes continue to force turnovers

Iowa’s defense forced four turnovers on Saturday, continuing from where it left in Week 1, when it picked off Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. three times. Since 2016, Iowa has forced nine turnovers against the Cyclones. It hasn’t committed any turnovers of its own in that span.

After cornerback Riley Moss picked off two passes last weekend, Iowa’s other starting corner Matt Hankins picked off Purdy twice on Saturday. Linebacker Seth Benson also picked off Purdy, and Hall lost one fumble to Campbell.

The Hawkeyes have scored three defensive touchdowns through two games this season.

Iowa’s defense allowed 339 yards overall, but its turnovers prevented Iowa State from putting more points on the board.

Field position makes a difference for Iowa

Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor booted eight punts against the Cyclones on Saturday, averaging 51.1 yards per kick and downing four of them inside the 10-yard line. One of the punts that wasn’t downed inside the 10 went 69 yards. Taylor’s punts had Iowa State deep inside its own territory for most of the afternoon.

Iowa, however, had much better field position of its own, thanks to Jones. Along with catching his first touchdown as a Hawkeye, Jones returned four punts (16-yard average) and two kickoffs (22-yard average) to put Iowa in good field position throughout the afternoon.

Up next

The Hawkeyes head back to Kinnick Stadium next weekend to host Kent State. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.