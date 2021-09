On Sept.1, 2021, Battle of the Bands returned after a year long hiatus. Played at the IMU River Amphitheater, SCOPE put on their first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bands that performed are Critical Mass, Bonnibel, Skooma Boys, and Wacky Willy’s Weiner Warehouse & Uncle Earl’s Earwax Emporium.