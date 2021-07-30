Rural doctor, Minden City Council member becomes third Democrat announcing candidacy for U.S. Senate

As a doctor who practices medicine in rural Iowa, Glenn Hurst says he has seen the effects of COVID-19. As a result, he is running for U.S. Senate to make sure Iowa has a healthy future, he says.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., has a conversation at the Iowa State Capitol on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Rural Iowa doctor Glenn Hurst announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

Hurst is currently a member of the Minden City Council, where he has his own private practice. In addition to serving on the city council, Hurst is the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rural Caucus.

Hurst is the third person running for the Democratic Party nomination.

“I am a #RuralDoctor, #BoldProgressive who believes in #MedicareForAll – and today, I’m excited to announce my candidacy for #IASenate against @ChuckGrassley,” Hurst tweeted on Thursday.

When COVID-19 hit last year, Hurst decided he would take his medicine to the level of advocacy, he said in his campaign video.

“We’re seeing our hospital beds, having extended lengths of stay for COVID positive patients, compared to other forms of pneumonia,” Hurst said in the video.

Hurst’s platform emphasizes Iowa’s healthcare system. He said in the video that healthcare is a prominent issue for voters as there is a lack of access to physician and insurance products in rural Iowa.

“I’m a father, a doctor, an Iowan, and I’m running for the U.S. Senate because Iowa deserves a healthy future,” Hurst said in his campaign video.

Former Iowa farmer and county supervisor Dave Muhlbauer was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy back in May, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan.

Former U.S Rep. Abby Finkenauer announced her candidacy last week.

Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, announced in February he is running for U.S. Senate.

Currently, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, hasn’t announced if he will be running for reelection. If Grassley does decide to run, he will be running for his eighth term; he was first elected to his position in 1980.