Iowa Freedom Riders, community celebrates Juneteenth

The event included speeches, hot food, cotton candy, face painting, free books, and a proposal from the event’s DJ to his girlfriend.

Attendees at a Juneteenth celebration hosted by Iowa Freedom Riders get their food on June 19, 2021.

For more than a year, the Iowa Freedom Riders have been organizing and protesting against systemic racism and police violence. On Saturday, they were able to focus on celebration by hosting a Juneteenth event alongside volunteer partners in Morrison Park.

“Even in our protests, you would see us dancing, chanting,” IFR organizer Ala Mohamed said. “We never stop trying to find joy within the dark days and within the hard times.”

IFR organizer Kennisha Entsminger said the work of the Iowa Freedom Riders can take a mental and physical toll.

“Some of our members get arrested and we have to deal with bailing them out, and all of that work — while important — can be draining, especially for those who are marginalized, and just have to live day to day with all of the repercussions that that has,” Entsminger said. “So having celebrations, and a time for the community to come together for something positive where we’re able to laugh and meet, and just mingle with people in the community, that’s super important.”

A couple hundred people were in and around the Hilltop Pavilion in Morrison Park on Saturday evening, with attendants ranging in ages. Ala Mohamed said she wanted kids and their parents to have fun and relax while learning about Juneteenth.

Rania Mohamed was sitting in the park with her kids when organizers told her there would be a celebration that night.

“She said that this day is really nice and she’s enjoying her time [with] her kids,” her friend translated for The Daily Iowan.

The celebration featured hot food, cotton candy, face painting, free copies of the book “We Do This ‘Til We Free Us: Abolitionist Organizing and Transforming Justice” by Mariame Kaba, and a proposal from the event’s DJ to his girlfriend.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were informed that the Civil War had ended and that they were free.

“It’s basically seen as Emancipation Day, although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863,” Entsminger said. “This is the day that enslaved people found out about the Emancipation Proclamation and started the beginning of the freeing of enslaved people. It’s a very commemorative day just to recognize being freed from bondage.”

This year, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. Locally, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague proclaimed that for the first time in the city’s history, Juneteenth will be officially observed. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Freedom Day in the county, as well.

“While we are glad to be having some recognition, it’s extremely frustrating to have all of these symbolic victories that don’t actually make things better for Black people whether it’s locally or nationally,” Entsminger said.

One issue IFR has been outspoken against recently is the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle in the Johnson County Sheriff’s department. Entsminger and Mohamed mentioned SF 342, also known as “Back the Blue Act”, which was recently signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, as another policy they say is harmful to Black people. The law increases penalties for protestors.

Reynolds also recently signed HF 802 into law, which prohibits divisive concepts from diversity, equity, and inclusion training in schools, universities, and government institutions.

Entsminger gave a speech to the attendants about the history of slavery in the U.S. and Juneteenth. They asked the crowd how the federal recognition of Juneteenth helps descendants of enslaved people today.

“Is slavery eradicated as long as prisons, wealth inequality and human trafficking exist? What does Juneteenth mean to the millions of incarcerated Black people being held in bondage, in cells on stolen land that their ancestors cared for?” Entsminger said.

Entsminger added that Black and Brown essential workers will likely still have to work while many white people in corporate positions will get paid time off for Juneteenth.

They said white people should use the day to educate themselves and give money toward Black-led groups like the Iowa Freedom Riders.

“Black people, please take the time today to rejoice and to rest,” they said to the audience. “Burn down the plantation, and happy Juneteenth.”