University of Iowa to host second vaccine clinic for students

Students can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine through the University of Iowa, regardless of where they received the first dose.

A sign is seen outside the Iowa Memorial Union for the vaccine clinic at the University of Iowa on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The University of Iowa will host a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students on May 13 and 14 in the Iowa Memorial Union.

Students who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at the first clinic for students on April 21 and 22 can receive their second dose at the clinic. Students can also receive their first dose at the clinic, or a second dose if they received their first elsewhere. The UI has vaccinated thousands of students by hosting clinics from doses received from the state.

Across Iowa, nearly all counties have declined all or some of their vaccine allocations from the state as demand drops off for vaccines. According to the New York Times vaccine tracker, 46 percent of Iowa adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, just below the national average.

The university also reported two new cases of COVID-19 among students on campus and one case among employees.

Since the university began reporting COVID-19 cases on Aug. 18, 2020, 3,189 students and 497 employees have reported testing positive for the virus.

Beginning May 31, the university will no longer send case updates three times a week – updated numbers will be published to to the UI’s coronavirus website each Wednesday.