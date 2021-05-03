UI reports zero new COVID-19 cases

The University of Iowa offers two kinds of COVID-19 vaccines for students through UI Student Health. The UI recommends students get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The University of Iowa reported zero cases of COVID-19 on campus for the first time since August 2020.

Since Aug. 18 last fall, 3,180 UI students and 493 employee self-reported COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

The report of no new cases comes as the university continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students and staff on campus. The university recommends that students “get vaccinated now” or as soon as possible.

UI students are currently offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at UI Student Health, according to the UI COVID-19 update sent to campus on Monday.

UI Student Health also provides the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to students regardless of where they received their first dose, the UI said in the email sent to campus.

“Doses must still be three weeks apart, but this gives you more flexibility and may be more convenient,” the UI said in the email sent to campus.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health data, Johnson County has administered 64,204 two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Iowa, 1,006,321 two-dose series have been completed.