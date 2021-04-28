University of Iowa to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

Two weeks after the University of Iowa paused the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations due to an increased risk of blood clots, the university will begin administering the single-dose vaccines on April 29.

The University of Iowa is once again offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to students through Student Health.

In a campus-wide email on Wednesday, the university announced that vaccination appointments for the single-dose vaccine will be open on April 29.

Students can get their vaccinations at the Westlawn Building on the west side of campus after scheduling an appointment through MyUI.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the university will provide students who opt to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine information regarding the “rare but increased risk of an adverse event in women younger than 50.”

Johnson & Johnson vaccinations were initially offered to students on April 2. The UI paused vaccination on April 13 after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the country stop administering the shots until more research could be conducted.

There have been six reported cases of severe blood clots in individuals who have received the vaccine out of 6.8 million people who have had shots administered.

On April 14, the university continued vaccinating students with the two two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. The campus update did not specify if these shots would or would not continue to be available to students.

Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa have also resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The university also announced seven new self-reported cases of COVID-19 on campus. Three students and four employees tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the academic year total cases to 3,669.