In wake of Chauvin trial, University of Iowa to provide mental health support

The University of Iowa will host sessions until the beginning of May for students to reflect on their mental well-being and the murder of George Floyd.

The University of Iowa Counseling and Student Disability Services will provide open space for students to discuss self-care, burnout, and Zoom fatigue through two virtual sessions next week.

The discussion will focus on unplugging from devices and developing a daily self-care routine, according to a campus email sent Wednesday.

“Coping in the time of COVID-19 continues to be an uncharted, life-changing task for everyone, and it can make caring for your own mental health and the mental health of those around you a challenge,” the UI wrote in the email to campus.

Through the beginning of May, the Center for Diversity and Enrichment, the Office of Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement, and the University Counseling Service also arranged opportunities for students to process and reflect in conversation around the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trail. The times and ways to access those sessions are available on the UI website.

Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Liz Tovar wrote in an email to the UI community on Tuesday that the verdict of the jury “reminds us of the anger, sadness, and fear felt by our community during the last year.”

A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd on Tuesday. Local Iowa City and UI leaders urged continued action against police violence and systemic racism, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan.

Today was the first of a two-day COVID-19 student vaccination clinic at the IMU. After Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused because of six cases of extremely rare blood clots nationwide out of more than 6 million doses distributed, the UI began distributing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Students who want the vaccine can schedule an appointment on MyUI. A three-week wait time between the first and second doses means students who get the vaccine this week will get their second dose during finals week.

The UI also reported 11 new students and three new employee COVID-19 cases since April 19.

Johnson County Public Health reported a seven percent COVID-19 positivity rate in the last week with a total of 177 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.