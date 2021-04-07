University of Iowa reports new cases of COVID-19, introduces mental health presentation series

The university has now surpassed 3,100 student cases since August, with 10 new cases since April 5.

As vaccination efforts continue to expand on campus and across the state, the University of Iowa reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on April 7.

As of April 5, eight students self-reported testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of student cases is now 3,112. Two students are currently self-isolating in the residence halls.

Two of the 10 cases were reported among UI employees, bringing the total case count to 470 for employees on campus.

In a campus-wide email sent on Wednesday, the UI urged students to fill out a COVID-19 immunization survey in order to qualify to receive a vaccine from Student Health.

As vaccines become available, students will receive an invitation to schedule their vaccine appointments, UI Assistant Vice President for External Relations Jeneane Beck wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan Monday. UI Student Health began vaccinating students this week, Beck wrote.

“As the university receives more doses more invitations to schedule will be sent,” Beck wrote. “However, I cannot speculate on the average length of time between taking the survey and receiving the invitation to schedule, since the university has no control over when or how many doses it receives.”

The campus-wide email sent Wednesday stated that employees should also fill out the immunization survey through their ReadySet Employee Health Record.

The Wednesday email encouraged all members of the UI community to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing measures to keep people safe as vaccines continue to roll out.