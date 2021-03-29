University of Iowa reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

With student case totals reaching close to 3,100, the UI continues to report positive cases among students and employees

Amid increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates, the University of Iowa reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and employees as of March 26.

Eleven of the cases were self-reported by students, bringing the total to 3,080 positive cases.

Three of the 11 cases are among residence hall students, with these students now in self-isolation.

Only two of the cases were reported by employees, bringing the total to 462 positive employee cases.

Within the COVID-19 campus update, the UI answered commonly asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the UI said the time it takes to build immunity to COVID-19 after being vaccinated varies, and that it is possible to still be susceptible to contracting COVID-19 before or after vaccination.

“It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19,” the university said. “That means it is possible a person could still get COVID-19 before or just after vaccination because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection.”

The UI added that at this time, it appears that the vaccine will protect individuals against the B. 1.1.7 strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom, also called the U.K. variant.

As of March 17, 38 cases of the U.K. variant have been confirmed by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

To err on the side of caution, the UI still encourages the community to practice appropriate health and safety measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding large gatherings.