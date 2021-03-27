UConn holds strong lead over Iowa at halftime

Halfway through the Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Tournament, UConn leads Iowa, 49-35.

Iowa+guards+Caitlin+Clark+and+Gabbie+Marshall+block+UConn+guard+Christyn+Williams+during+first+quarter+of+the+Sweet+Sixteen+NCAA+women%27s+basketball+championship+against+No.+1+UConn+on+Saturday%2C+March+27%2C+2021+at+the+Alamodome+in+San+Antonio%2C+Texas.+The+Hawkeyes+are+trailing+behind+the+Huskies%2C+49-35+at+halftime.

Hannah Kinson

Iowa guards Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall block UConn guard Christyn Williams during first quarter of the Sweet Sixteen NCAA women’s basketball championship against No. 1 UConn on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Hawkeyes are trailing behind the Huskies, 49-35 at halftime.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Reporter
March 27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – At halftime of Iowa women’s basketball’s Sweet 16 game, fifth-seeded Iowa is trailing No. 1 UConn by 14 points, 49-35.

After the first ten minutes of the game, UConn only held a four point lead over Iowa, 22-18. But in the middle of the second quarter, UConn raced out to a 10 point lead over the Hawkeyes, and capitalized on the Hawkeyes rebounding woes at the end of the half to take a 14 point lead, 49-35.

UConn held Iowa freshman point guard Caitlin Clark to only seven points in the first half, and no Hawkeyes are yet in double figures. UConn’s Christyn Williams has tallied 18 points so far, on 8-of-14 shooting.

Iowa is struggling on the offensive glass, as the Hawkeyes only hold six offensive rebounds compared to UConn’s 10. Overall, UConn is outrebounding Iowa, 26-12.

Twitter reactions after the first half:

Facebook Comments