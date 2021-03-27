UConn holds strong lead over Iowa at halftime

Halfway through the Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Tournament, UConn leads Iowa, 49-35.

Iowa guards Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall block UConn guard Christyn Williams during first quarter of the Sweet Sixteen NCAA women’s basketball championship against No. 1 UConn on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Hawkeyes are trailing behind the Huskies, 49-35 at halftime.

SAN ANTONIO – At halftime of Iowa women’s basketball’s Sweet 16 game, fifth-seeded Iowa is trailing No. 1 UConn by 14 points, 49-35.

After the first ten minutes of the game, UConn only held a four point lead over Iowa, 22-18. But in the middle of the second quarter, UConn raced out to a 10 point lead over the Hawkeyes, and capitalized on the Hawkeyes rebounding woes at the end of the half to take a 14 point lead, 49-35.

UConn held Iowa freshman point guard Caitlin Clark to only seven points in the first half, and no Hawkeyes are yet in double figures. UConn’s Christyn Williams has tallied 18 points so far, on 8-of-14 shooting.

Iowa is struggling on the offensive glass, as the Hawkeyes only hold six offensive rebounds compared to UConn’s 10. Overall, UConn is outrebounding Iowa, 26-12.

Twitter reactions after the first half:

WHERE ARE THE CALLS OH MY GOD — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) March 27, 2021

Iowa’s proven to itself it belongs in this game. Now it’s really time for Bluder’s Bunch to go out and compete. — Quinn Douglas (@Quinn_Douglas_) March 27, 2021

HALFTIME: UConn 49, Iowa 35 * C. Williams: 18 points

* Westbrook: 11 points, 6 assists

* Bueckers: 6 points * Clark: 7 points

* Marshall: 9 points

* Warnock: 8 points — ESPN Women’s Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 27, 2021

I think Clark is going to have a monster second half ( 😤🤞🏼😤) — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) March 27, 2021