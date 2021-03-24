UI reports continued low COVID-19 cases, vaccine supply limited

In the ninth week of the semester, the University of Iowa reported more than 20 new cases since Monday.

The Old Capitol Building is seen on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The University of Iowa reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on campus on Wednesday afternoon.

In a campus-wide email, the university reported 17 new self-reported student cases and four employee cases. Three students are self-isolating in the dorms.

Since students returned to campus in August, 3,062 students have self-reported positive COVID-19 tests as have 458 employees of the university.

The UI also reminded campus that the supply of vaccines the UI’s Hospitals and Clinics has is limited. The university is continuing to vaccinate staff, students, and faculty who are identified as a priority population for the vaccine under the Iowa Department of Public Health’s guidelines.

Campus members can sign up for vaccination appointments if they are eligible through MyChart and individuals who are interested in getting a vaccination but are not eligible yet can complete a form to signal a person’s want to be vaccinated through UIHC once they’re eligible.

The email also reminded students to continue social distancing and mask wearing while the majority of Iowans wait for their vaccination.