Follow along: No. 2 seed Iowa men’s basketball team faces 15th-seeded Grand Canyon

The Hawkeyes and the Antelopes meet in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and Grand Canyon Antelopes center Asbj rn Midtgaard (33) fight for the ball during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team didn’t get the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament last March after COVID-19 shut down sports. But as of Saturday night, Iowa’s year-long wait is over.

The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes face off against 15th-seeded Grand Canyon Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The winner will advance to the Round of 32.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:25 CT and will air on TBS. Tune in and follow along here for updates throughout the game.

16:20 1H — Iowa leads, 11-2.

The Hawkeyes forced a Grand Canyon timeout after hitting four of their first five shots from the field. Joe Wieskamp opened the scoring for Iowa with a mid-range jumper, then Luka Garza responded with 3-pointers on back-to-back offensive possessions. A Jordan Bohannon shot from deep forced Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew to call timeout.

The Antelopes are 1-of-4 from the field so far and have turned the ball over twice.

11:56 1H — Iowa leads, 15-10.

Grand Canyon used a 6-0 run to get back into the game after Iowa’s dominant start, but now hasn’t scored in the last two minutes and 26 seconds. In that time, the Antelopes are 0-of-4 from the field.

A Keegan Murray dunk right before the media timeout has the momentum back on Iowa’s side.

7:50 1H — Iowa leads, 22-17.

Iowa is shooting 47 percent from the field so far compared to Grand Canyon’s 44 percent.

Garza is leading the way for the Hawkeyes with eight points, followed by Murray’s five points off the bench. Tony Perkins will enter the lineup after the timeout, joining Joe Toussaint, Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery, and Murray on the floor.

3:47 1H — Iowa leads, 33-24.

Garza went to the bench at the 5:07 mark after a double foul was called that resulted in Garza’s second of the half. He will likely sit for the remainder of the first half.

Murray is leading all scorers with nine points off the bench. The freshman is shooting 4-of-8 from the field and has also tallied two rebounds, a block, and a steal.

HALF — Iowa leads, 42-31.

STORY: Iowa men’s basketball team leads Grand Canyon by 11 points at halftime of first round NCAA matchup

16:27 2H — Iowa leads, 56-39.

Another Bohannon 3-pointer forced a Grand Canyon timeout minutes into the second half. The Hawkeyes are 3-of-3 from deep to start the second half, improving the team’s total from 3-point range to 9-of-16 for the game.

12:25 2H — Iowa leads, 63-46.

Murray continues to have a memorable first NCAA Tournament game. Off the bench, the freshman has 13 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. The Hawkeyes are outscoring the Antelopes 21-15 in the second half.

7:37 2H — Iowa leads, 70-54.

Garza’s fourth 3-pointer of the night fives him 18 for the game. Iowa’s scoring has been balanced Saturday night as Wieskamp has 14 points and Murray has 13. Grand Canyon has hit four of its last five shots as it attempts to get back in the game.

3:46 2H — Iowa leads, 78-63

Garza is up to 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting and the Hawkeyes are on the verge of advancing to the Round of 32.

Final — Iowa defeats Grand Canyon, 86-74.

Story: Rapid Recap: Iowa men’s basketball team advances to Round of 32 after defeating Grand Canyon

This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the game.