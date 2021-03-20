Iowa men’s basketball team leads Grand Canyon by 11 points at halftime of first round NCAA matchup
Joe Wieskamp leads the Hawkeyes with 11 points at the break.
March 20, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 2 seed Iowa men’s basketball team leads 15th-seeded Grand Canyon, 42-31, at halftime of the NCAA Tournament first-round matchup between the teams.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp leads the team with 11 points at the break, followed by freshman forward Keegan Murray with nine points. Murray has led an aggressive Hawkeye bench unit in the first 20 minutes of play. Iowa’s bench accounted for 20 first-half points.
Wieskamp scored 33 seconds into the game and Iowa has led ever since. Iowa jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead after hitting four of their first five shots from the field.
Luka Garza sat the final five minutes and seven seconds of the half after picking up his second foul.
The Hawkeyes shot 55 percent from the field in the first half and 46 percent from 3-point range. Iowa’s defense forced five Grand Canyon turnovers.
Twitter reactions from the first half
Great bench production from the Hawkeyes, 20 of 42 points coming from their depth.
Garza got things going, but Wieskamp carried things in the back end of the first half after Luka picked up his 2nd foul.
Keegan Murray and Tony Perkins stood out considering their inexperience. https://t.co/IX64jYU4pe
— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 20, 2021
Iowa’s bench has been huge. Good to see the growth from the young guys.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) March 20, 2021
Overall, a pretty good first half of hoops. No real complaints on offense. Missed a few bunnies and a couple 3s went in&out, just keep playing. Definitely have to clean the glass better defensively. Too many offensive rebounds allowed. Come out strong first 5mins here. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 20, 2021
more like Nopes
— hawkize (@hawkize) March 20, 2021
