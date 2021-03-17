Kim Reynolds expects all Iowans to be eligible for vaccines by April 5

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she expects all Iowans to be eligible to receive one of the three vaccine types by April 5 if allocation projections are correct.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that all Iowans will be eligible for a vaccine by April 5 based on how many vaccine doses are allocated to the state. Allocations will begin to rise during the week of March 29 to roughly 20 million nationwide, Reynolds said.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing each of us can do to ensure that our states’ recovery from COVID-19 is both strong and sustainable,” Reynolds said during a Wednesday press conference.

Reynolds encouraged all Iowans to receive the vaccine, however, a national poll from Civiqs shows that 41 percent of Republicans polled say they will not get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to them.

It’s a personal decision, Reynolds said, but the Department of Public Health will continue to educate Iowans about the vaccines, their efficacy, and their safety. She said that while there may be hesitancy for Iowans right now, as more people get the vaccine and show that they are safe, more Iowans will feel more comfortable receiving the vaccine.

Reynolds received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a March 3 press conference to demonstrate her confidence in the safety of the vaccines. Executive Dean of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Pat Winokur has also joined Reynolds as press conferences to vouch for the vaccine’s safety and to encourage Iowans to make an appointment.

Reynolds said that Iowa currently mirrors the national average for vaccine distribution, but as vaccine supply grows, so will the vaccination rate.

“I think we will see more and more people reconsider [their decision] and maybe circle back and get the vaccine,” Reynolds said.