University of Iowa reports three new cases of COVID-19

The Old Capitol Building is seen on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The University of Iowa reported three new cases of COVID-19 on campus since March 12. All three cases were among students.

In a campus-wide email sent on Monday, the university also reminded students that applications for Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund aid opened Monday, and students can apply until March 31.

Cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County continue to decline. The seven-day case total on March 15 was 69, down from 119 on March 8, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The current test-positivity rate in the county is two percent.

As of March 15, 25.9 thousand Johnson County residents have received a completed sequence of a COVID-19 vaccine.