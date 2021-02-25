Gov. Kim Reynolds announces vaccination website, new projections for eligible populations

In a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of a government website for vaccine information and projections for vaccine eligibility of new populations.

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the State of the State address in the house chamber of the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Des Moines. Gov. Reynolds highlighted in the address expansion of broadband internet, a push for in-person learning, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to simplify the vaccination process, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of a government website that would be a one-stop-shop for vaccine information, adding that all Iowans 16 and older are projected to be eligible for a vaccine by early April.

The website, vaccination.iowa.gov, will officially launch on Friday. Iowans will not be able to schedule appointments directly through the website, but it will connect people with providers in their area and answer frequently asked questions. This website can also be translated into numerous languages, Reynolds said.

Essential workers and people with disabilities, the next group of eligible Iowans, are projected to receive a vaccine by early March. Essential workers are defined as people who work in food processing, agricultural production, distribution, and manufacturing.

The remaining priority groups, people ages 16 and older, are projected to be eligible for a vaccine by early April, but Reynolds said projections are subject to change based on vaccine distribution and supply.

Projections are made by the Iowa Department of Public Health based on current vaccine allocations and anticipated supply increases.

By March 8, the state will also have a 211 number for older Iowans to call to receive assistance scheduling vaccines and finding information. Reynolds said this service will only be available to Iowans 65 and older who are truly in need of assistance — meaning, they don’t have access to a computer, they have difficulty using technology, and they don’t have anyone to help them.

When Iowans call this number, a vaccine navigator will schedule them an appointment at a nearby HyVee pharmacy. 70 percent of Iowans 65 and older are expected to have received their first vaccine by mid-March.

Because some older Iowans have reached out to their area association on aging, some people 65 and older have already been put on a waitlist to receive assistance. Reynolds said these Iowans can expect to get a phone call from a vaccine navigator in the next week — but emphasized that they will only be required to disclose their name, birthdate, and county of residence.

Reynolds said if you receive a phone call from someone asking for health insurance or credit card information, they are not a 211 vaccine navigator.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that Iowa has distributed 622,000 vaccines to eligible Iowans and that 19 percent of the population have received one dose.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that the progress we’re seeing now will only continue, and I do appreciate the partnership with the federal government to make this possible,” Reynolds said.