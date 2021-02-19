University of Iowa to receive additional funds from stimulus packages

In a tri-weekly COVID-19 update, the university announced it will receive additional funds after it reported initial funding in late January.

The Old Capitol building is seen from the T. Anne Cleary on Feb. 10, 2021.

The University of Iowa will receive additional funding from the most recent stimulus package that will be distributed during the spring 2021 semester.

The funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief funds will be distributed to students to assist with the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university said in a campus-wide update on Friday.

While the email did not specify how much funding the UI will receive, these funds will add to the $24.9 million the university will receive from the CARES Act.

Due to the funding coming from a different piece of legislation, different rules apply. According to the email, the U.S. Department of Education is requiring schools who receive funding to “prioritize students with exceptional financial need.” Eligibility will be determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The application for these funds is not currently open, but the university said future campus updates will include further information on how students can receive financial assistance in March.

The UI also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on campus. Nine students and one employee self reported testing positive for novel coronavirus since Wednesday.

Five students are in self-isolation in residence halls and none are in quarantine. Since campus opened in August, there have been 3,428 positive cases.

The UI reminded students that there are two instructional breaks, one in March and one in April.