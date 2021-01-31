No. 1 Iowa wrestling dominates No. 9 Illinois, 36-6

The Hawkeyes won eight of ten matches in their third victory of the season.

IowaÕs 141-pound Jaydin Eierman grapples with IllinoisÕ Dylan Duncan during a wrestling dual meet between Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. No. 1 Eierman defeated No. 13 Duncan by tech fall in 6:05.

For the third time in the 2021 season, the No. 1 Iowa wrestling team won a dual by a big margin, as it defeated No. 9 Illinois, 36-6, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes are now 3-0 in the 2021 season.

Three-time All-American Alex Marinelli did not compete in the match because of COVID-19 protocols. Sophomore Joe Kelly filled for him.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands improves to 10-0 in his career against Illinois.

125 — No. 1 Spencer Lee over No. 13 Justin Cardani (pin)

Lee got a takedown and a near fall early in the first match of the day. Lee got the pin with 33.9 seconds left in the first period, giving the Hawkeyes a 6-0 lead. It was his third pin of the season.

133 — No. 4 Austin DeSanto over No. 23 Lucas Byrd (18-6, major decision)

DeSanto got a takedown and a near fall in the first period, which helped give hime a 6-1 lead at the end of the period. He then got three takedowns in the second period, and was up 12-4 at the end of that period. DeSanto got two more takedowns in the third period and earned riding time, winning the match, 18-6. DeSanto has outscored his opponents 60-14 this season.

141 — No. 1 Jaydin Eierman over No. 13 Dylan Duncan (pin)

In the first period, Eierman got a takedown and led to 2-1 at the end of it. In the second period, Eierman got another takedown and led 5-2 at the conclusion of the period. Eierman got another takedown in the third period and then pinned Duncan with under 55 seconds left in the third period.

149 — No. 5 Max Murin over No. 8 Michael Carr (3-1, decision)

There was no scoring in the first period. Murin got an escape in the second period and led 1-0 at the end of the period. In the third period, Murin got a takedown that sealed the deal, giving Iowa a 19-0 lead.

157 — No. 6 Kaleb Young over Johnny Mologouis (13-4, major decision)

Young got two takedowns in the first period and led 4-1 at the end of the period. He got a reversal in the second period and led 6-1 at the end of that period. In the third period, Young got three takedowns and earned riding time at the end of the match. Iowa led 23-0 heading into intermission.

165 — Luke Odom over Joe Kelly (10-6, decision)

Kelly replaced Marinelli, and he he gave up three takedowns and got three escapes in the first period. In the second period, an Odom escape was the only point scored in the period. Though Kelly put three more points on the board in the third period, he was unable to find a way to control Odom in Iowa’s first loss of the night.

174 — No. 1 Michael Kemerer over No. 26 D.J. Shannon (10-2, major decision)

The only points scored in the first period was from a Kemerer takedown. He proceeded in the second period to have two more takedowns. Kemerer got another takedown in the third period and earned his riding time at the end of the match, giving Iowa a 27-3 lead.

184 — No. 11 Zach Braunagel over No. 6 Nelson Brands (3-1, decision in sudden victory)

There was no scoring in the first period. Braunagel got an escape in the second period, which was the only score of that period. Brands got an escape in the third period, which sent the match into sudden victory. Braunagel got a takedown late in sudden victory, giving him the win.

197 — No. 3 Jacob Warner over No. 24 Matt Wroblewski (4-0, decision)

Warner’s takedown in the first period was the only score of the period. His escape in the second period was the only point scored in that period. At the end of the third period, Warner earned 3:04 of riding time in the match.

285 — No. 3 Tony Cassioppi over No. 5 Luke Luffman (pin)

Cassioppi got a takedown in the first period. He got another takedown and then got the pin with 1:30 left in the second period.