Students advised not to call pharmacies, health care providers for COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Iowa is reviewing vaccine rollout with Johnson County and asks students to be patient and continue adhering to health and safety guidelines.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Students should not call pharmacies or health care providers asking for COVID-19 vaccines.

In a campus-wide update sent Monday, the University of Iowa said though the vaccine has provided hope for an end to the pandemic, students need to remember not everyone will have access to a dosage and must continue to adhere to health and safety guidelines.

Both Johnson County and the university are reviewing the Iowa Department of Public Health’s recommendations for vaccination phase 1b, the update said. Students should not be calling pharmacies or their health care providers at this time.

The UI will continue measuring the percentages of positive tests, available testing, new cases, and other metrics to control the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The university said it will take several weeks to vaccinate the entire group in phase 1a, which includes UI Health Care workers and faculty, students, and staff that provide clinical patient care within the UI health sciences colleges and departments.

The UI also reported new COVID-19 cases on campus. As of Jan. 22, six students and two employees have self reported testing positive for the virus.

The semester-to-date total is 2,897 for students and 404 for employees.

The 14-day rolling total for COVID-19 cases in Johnson County as of Monday is 610.