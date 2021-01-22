Students providing clinical patient care eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Some UI students have been vaccinated through Student Health and Wellness.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Some students at the University of Iowa who provide clinical patient care have been vaccinated against COVID-19 through Student Health and Wellness.

The university announced students had been vaccinated in a campus-wide email. Earlier in the week the university said those who provide clinical patient care would begin to be vaccinated.

“This is an important step to protect the students who are serving Iowans and assisting the university in carrying out its health care mission,” the email stated. “Because of limited availability of the vaccine, it likely will take several weeks to fully vaccinate the entire group, but the progress is encouraging.

The university also reported four new cases of COVID-19 among students, and seven among employees since Jan. 20.

Students will resume online and in-person classes for the spring semester on Jan. 25.