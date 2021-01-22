Stagnant second-half offense dooms Iowa in loss to Indiana

The Hawkeyes went over 11 minutes without scoring a field goal in the second half of their 81-69 loss.

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick shots a basket during a men’s basketball game against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Hoosiers, 69-81. (Hannah Kinson/The Daily Iowan)

The best offense in men’s college basketball went over 11 minutes of game time without scoring in the second half on Thursday night.

And as a result, No. 4 Iowa’s (12-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) five-game winning streak ended as the team fell to Indiana (9-6, 4-4) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 81-69, in a game that Hawkeye fans may have left early had they been in attendance.

“We just didn’t move well on the offensive end in any capacity,” Iowa center Luka Garza said. “The offense was stagnant. We’re better than that. We move the ball really well, and we’re known for doing that. So when you have that [performance], that’s upsetting.”

The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring and, despite Thursday’s poor showing, still have the most efficient offense in the country according to the Pomeroy Rankings. But in the second half, Iowa mustered only 32 points compared to Indiana’s 50.

Iowa forward Jack Nunge secured an offensive rebound and scored a second-chance basket followed by a free throw at the 12-minute mark of the second half to push the team’s lead to nine points. The Hawkeyes didn’t convert on another field goal until there were only 50 seconds remaining in the game and the Hoosiers had all but clinched their upset victory.

Garza led all scorers with 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting, but help was hard to come by as other Hawkeyes donning the gold uniforms were quiet offensively.

Joe Wieskamp finished with 16 points — seven of which came in a 43-second span in the first half — but only scored a single point in the second half.

“We have to get [Wieskamp] more shots in the second half,” Garza said. “He was really good in the first half, and that was why we had the lead.

“They did a good job in the second half of trying to take me away,” Wieskamp said. “They were up in my space. If I tried to drive, there were guys in the gaps. They were closing out on my shots, couldn’t get anything off.”

No other Hawkeyes finished the game scoring in double figures. Jordan Bohannon was held scoreless and had the worst shooting night of his career (0-for-9 shooting, 0-for-8 3-pointers).

C.J. Fredrick missed the second half with a lower leg injury, and was only 0-of-2 from the field in the first half with zero points.

“He wasn’t ready to go,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “It seemed like it was going to be OK, but he was not himself. I think you could tell that.”

“C.J. is definitely a huge loss,” Wieskamp said. “He brings such a presence when he’s on the floor. A guy who is a great shooter and a great playmaker. When he was out we allowed guys to sag in more and be in the gaps because they weren’t worried about our 3-point shooting.”

McCaffery hopes Fredrick will be healthy and ready to play when Iowa takes the court in Illinois on Dec. 29.

Without the sharpshooting sophomore on the floor and with Bohannon missing everything, Iowa only shot 38 percent from the floor and 22 percent from beyond the arc. In the second half specifically, those percentages dropped to 26.5 and 10, respectively.

Even Garza wasn’t his usual All-American self in the final 20 minutes, missing seven shots and committing four turnovers.

“I didn’t do a good enough job dealing with the double teams in the second half,” Garza said. “In the first half, I was able to survey it and get a couple assists, some open shots for our guys. In the second half, I can’t turn it over that many times. I have to be better.”

With an eight-day layoff after Thursday’s game and rival Illinois the next team on the schedule, Iowa’s focus may not have entirely been on Indiana, a team that was under .500 in the conference prior to the game, coming into the game.

That same mistake won’t be made twice.

“We’re going to be better,” Garza said. “I’m going to make sure that we’re better. I’m going to make sure that we don’t take anything for granted and that we see every game as the most important game on the schedule. The rest of the year, every Hawkeye team that steps on the court is going to be ready to go.

“That has to be an ugly win for us and not a terrible loss.”