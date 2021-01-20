UI to vaccinate clinical patient care employees

Faculty, staff, and students who meet clinical patient care eligibility will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

University of Iowa Health Care will begin vaccinating employees who provide clinical patient care in university health science college and departments.

In a campus-wide update sent Wednesday, the university said faculty, staff and students who are identified as clinical care workers will be notified of their eligibility in the coming days.

“Because of limited availability of the vaccine, it will likely take several weeks or more to vaccinate the entire group,” the email stated. “We are excited to announce this next step and continue to ask for your patience and support as we work through the process. The university is moving as quickly as the supply allows, but does not control when or how many doses it receives.

Since Jan. 15, 19 students and 9 employees have self-reported testing positive for the virus.

Since the university began reporting cases on Aug. 18, 2,887 student cases and 395 employee cases have been reported.