Dustin Liston sworn-in as new Iowa City police chief

With over two decades of law enforcement experience, Liston will take over from former chief Jody Matherly.

University of Iowa alum and former El Paso Police Department lieutenant Dustin Liston has been sworn in as the new Iowa City Police chief, taking on the new role as the department undergoes a restructuring in the wake of racial justice protests this summer.

Liston, who has over two decades of law enforcement experience, was sworn in by City Clerk Kellie Fruehling at City Hall on Monday morning.

City Manager Geoff Fruin recommended Liston to take over the position from former police chief Jody Matherly, who retired in early February 2020.

The Iowa City City Council voted unanimously in support of Liston’s appointment in October.

Fruin said during an October city council meeting that he did not take the appointment of the new police chief lightly, and wanted the city council to know he understood the importance of the selection.

Liston told The Daily Iowan in August that he would focus on creating solid and lasting relationships with protestors so they knew their voices were being heard.

“People need to feel like not only that they have a voice, but that that voice is being heard and it’s being valued,” Liston said in August. “And we might disagree on just about everything…but the leader of the department needs to be front and center on that.”