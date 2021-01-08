University of Iowa reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

The university reported 13 new cases, 10 among students and three among employees.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 6, with 10 self-reported cases among students and three among employees.

Since the university began reporting cases on Aug. 18, 2020, 2,844 students and 376 employees have self-reported they tested positive for the virus.

Students will return to class for the spring semester on Jan. 25.

The current 14-day positivity rate in Johnson County is 12.7 percent, according to the Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.

Cases in the county are beginning to trend upwards. The 7-day case total on Jan. 8 was 758, up from 650 on Jan. 1.