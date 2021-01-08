University of Iowa reports 13 new cases of COVID-19
The university reported 13 new cases, 10 among students and three among employees.
January 8, 2021
The University of Iowa reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 6, with 10 self-reported cases among students and three among employees.
Since the university began reporting cases on Aug. 18, 2020, 2,844 students and 376 employees have self-reported they tested positive for the virus.
Students will return to class for the spring semester on Jan. 25.
The current 14-day positivity rate in Johnson County is 12.7 percent, according to the Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.
Cases in the county are beginning to trend upwards. The 7-day case total on Jan. 8 was 758, up from 650 on Jan. 1.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @rylee_wilson8
Rylee Wilson is a news editor at The Daily Iowan. She has previously worked...