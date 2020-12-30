University of Iowa reports eight new cases of COVID-19

The university reported four new cases among students and four among staff.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported eight new cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 28, four self-reported cases among students and four among employees.

Since the university began reporting case totals on Aug. 18, 2,820 students and 350 employees have reported testing positive for the virus.

The university will not publish an update on Jan. 1. The UI is currently in the middle of winter break. In-person classes will resume on Jan. 25.

The current seven-day positivity rate in Johnson County is 9.9 percent, according to Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.