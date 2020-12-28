University of Iowa reports eight new cases of COVID-19

The university reported one case among students and seven among employees.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported eight new cases of COVID-19, one self-reported student case and seven cases among employees since Dec. 23.

Since the UI began publishing positive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 18, 2,816 students and 346 employees have reported testing positive for the virus.

Winter break began on Dec. 19, and classes will resume on Jan. 25. The university will not publish a case update on Jan. 1.

The current seven-day positivity rate in Johnson County is 7.4 percent, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.