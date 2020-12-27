Iowa-Missouri Music City Bowl canceled, 2020 season over for the Hawkeyes

The Missouri football team withdrew from the Music City Bowl on Sunday because of rising COVID-19 issues within its program. Iowa will note seek an alternate opponent, so the game has been canceled and the 2020 Hawkeye football season is over.

Iowa ends its season 6-2. The Hawkeyes won six consecutive games after starting the regular season 0-2. Iowa’s Dec. 19 Champions Week game against Michigan was canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Wolverine program, and the last time the Hawkeyes played was Dec. 12 against Wisconsin.

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a release. “This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them. This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together. Finally, I want to thank everyone within our program, players and parents, coaching staff and medical staff, and our fans for their support throughout this season.”

The Music City Bowl was scheduled to take place Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. Missouri reportedly has more than a dozen positive COVID-19 cases within its program, and has seen an uptick in cases since the team’s Dec. 19 game against Mississippi State. Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk announced Sunday that the football team is on pause through Jan. 2 as a result of the positive cases within the program.

The Hawkeyes had COVID-19 issues of their own, and paused in-person activities on Monday after Kirk Ferentz, six other members of the coaching staff, and an undisclosed number of players tested positive for COVID-19. But Iowa returned to practice on Saturday and was in the clear to play in the Music City Bowl.

“Health and safety remains at the core of every decision this season, and we’ve always known something like this was a possibility,” Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said in a release. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes not being able to play in a bowl game, yet so proud of their focus and sacrifice throughout the year. 2020 will certainly be a season to remember.”

Iowa players have reacted to the game’s cancellation on Twtitter:

People don’t understand that we’re used to not seeing our families on holidays. I haven’t been with my family for Christmas in five years. We stayed in town while they went home. If you didn’t want to play in the bowl game you should’ve just said so 😔😔 — Keith Duncan (@keithdunc3) December 27, 2020 We stayed in town through a pause in activities, missed Christmas with our families. Let’s play this game https://t.co/XePTnYqtla — Spencer Petras (@spencerpetras) December 27, 2020 I am sorry for all the seniors on this team. They missed Christmas and stayed in town, they been through the ups and downs as this is potentially their last season. I am thankful to play with y’all and call y’all my brothers! — TYRONE TRACY JR (@TyroneTracy) December 27, 2020

Iowa entered bowl season ranked No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings. This is the first time since 2014 that Iowa will not play in a bowl game.

Ferentz is holding a video conference at 4 p.m. Check back for more information.