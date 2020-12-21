University of Iowa reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

As winter break begins, the university reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 18. There were 13 self-reported cases among students and three among employees.

Since the university began reporting caes on Aug. 18, there have been 2,812 positive cases among students and 330 among employees.

There are not currently any students in quarantine or isolation in the residence halls, according to a campus-wide update sent Monday.

COVID-19 cases in Johnson County are continuing to decline, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The seven day case total on Dec. 21 was 257, down from 319 on Dec. 14.