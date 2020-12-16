University of Iowa reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

As the semester winds down, the university reported 12 new cases of the virus.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 14, six among students and six among faculty.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, 2,796 students and 321 employees have self-reported they have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently no students in quarantine in the residence halls, and two students in isolation, according to a campus-wide update sent Wednesday.

Cases in Johnson County have continued to decline since mid-November. On Dec. 16, the 14-day positive case total was 654, down from 872 on Dec. 9. The current 14-day positivity rate in the county is 9.4 percent, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the rollback of some restrictions, including ending the 10 p.m curfew on bars and restaurants, which will be lifted on Dec. 17. The number of spectators allowed at sporting events will also be expanded to allow members of the participants households.

On Dec. 14, the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iowa. Reynolds said as of Wednesday, around 500 health-care workers in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine.