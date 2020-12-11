Luka Garza scores 25 in second half, Iowa blows out Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The Hawkeyes improve to 5-0 on the season after defeating their in-state rival.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the rim during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

The No. 3 Iowa men’s basketball improved to 5-0 on the season with a 105-77 thrashing of in-state rival Iowa State Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Luka Garza drained a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, but it was a relatively quiet half for the All-American. Garza picked up his second foul midway through the first half and spent the remainder of the half on the bench. Iowa State took advantage, at least at first.

After the Hawkeyes controlled the game early, the Cyclones went on a 15-2 run after Garza went on the bench to take a 32-29 lead with 7:38 remaining in the first half. Just over a minute later, C.J. Fredrick his a shot from beyond that put Iowa back on top. Iowa used 12-0 run of its own near the end of the half to go into halftime with a 52-41 lead.

Jordan Bohannon opened up the second half with a three for the Hawkeyes. Iowa went on a 9-0 run to start the second half, and Iowa State never got back into the game. That can mainly be attributed to Garza.

In 10 minutes played in the second half, Garza scored 25 points on 10-of-10 shooting, including five 3-pointers. At one point, Garza scored 21 consecutive points for the Hawkeyes. Toward the end of that run, after just hitting another shot from beyond the arc, Garza ran down the court and did a Michael Jordan shrug.

Garza finished the game with 34 points on 13-of-14 shooting.

When Garza was on the bench in foul trouble, Jack Nunge made an impact in the post. Nunge scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and collected 10 rebounds on the night. Joe Wieskamp also finished in double figures, scoring 16 points.

The Hawkeyes return to the court at Carver on Sunday against Northern Illinois. On Dec. 19, Iowa takes on Gonzaga, the top-ranked team in the nation.