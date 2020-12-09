UI reports 19 new positive cases of COVID-19, zero residence hall students in quarantine

With the end of the semester approaching and virtual instruction currently underway, many students have made the decision to leave the UI campus, however, the UI is still reporting positive cases of COVID-19 among students and employees.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

In an email sent to the campus community, the University of Iowa reported that as of Dec. 7, there have been 19 new self-reported positive cases of COVID-19.

There have been 16 new cases among students, bringing the semester-to-date total to 2,766. There were three additional cases reported among employees, bringing the positive case total to 309 for this point in the fall semester.

The UI also reported that there are currently zero resident hall students in both quarantine and self-isolation – this being the first time this semester there have not been residence hall students in either spaces.

Within the email, positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County were represented by a bar graph, with this graph showing cases trending downward compared to the sharp increase in positive cases seen during the month of November.

The 14-day test positivity rate on Dec. 9 in Johnson County is 11.2 percent. The 14-day case total in the county on Dec. 9 is 836, down from 1,200 on Dec. 2.