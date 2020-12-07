Opinion | COVID-19 does not need to stop the holidays

There are many ways to make this season memorable without risking you and your family’s health.

Winter — the season that most Midwesterners would spend holing up in houses with fireplaces aflame, feasting on casseroles of undisclosed ingredients, and frolicking in the snow when the windchill is at a reasonable temperature.

I would spend my winters sledding with friends and enjoying my grandparent’s company around the holidays. This year, however, is different with the pandemic raging in the United States. Two hundred forty three thousand cases have been confirmed since Sunday, Dec. 6 in Iowa.

While we should be taking precautions against COVID-19 spreading in our neighborhoods, that does not mean we should let it dampen our holiday spirit. There are many different ways communities are bringing people together without having it to be up-close and personal.

Local zoos are putting up festive lights and art pieces to bring festive cheer to community members while raising money for the animals within the sanctuary. There are also scavenger hunts to help teach the community about the different animals cared for by the zoo.

Winter wagon rides with improved precautions are still running in downtown Iowa City. There are also online events like gingerbread house competitions to bring community members together over a shared experience without having to be in contact with each other. Scavenger hunts focused on finding elves in the pedestrian mall can bring kids a sense of joy despite pandemic worries. There is also an online holiday market for those still looking to give gifts to loved ones this holiday.

On the topic of gift giving, annual gift exchanges between family members —at least, in my family — are up for debate. Some members are upset that it feels more like sending each other Amazon boxes instead of wrapped one.

But precautions can be taken for gift giving as well, such as wrapping the gift and leaving it to sit for a few days before or after delivery. Washing your hands after opening the presents is just as effective as well, and you can get your mail on time. Digital donations are also welcome — gift cards are never a bad gift because it means that the receiver can buy exactly what they want — instead of getting a subpar gift from a distant family member who knows next to nothing about them.

If you are hung up on the idea of having this holiday season be memorable for the wrong reason, there are plenty of crafts that can be made that do not break the bank. Give someone a warm blanket this holiday and they will always remember you every time they use it.

We’ve already seen a surge of COVID-19 cases post-Thanksgiving. With vaccines hopefully arriving to the public in the coming months, we just need to hold out a bit longer until we can resume some manner of normal social life.

As long as people stay safe and smart when it comes to taking precautions against Covid-19 — wearing masks, washing hands, using hand sanitizer, staying with immediate family members within the household — this holiday season can still be celebrated. Everyone should know zoom by now — and if not, there are also landlines.

