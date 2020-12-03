No. 3 Iowa men’s basketball team defeats Western Illinois to move to 3-0 on the season

Iowa center Luka Garza goes in for a layup during the Iowa v. Western Illinois basketball game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Garza has scored 30 points so far for Iowa.

The No. 3 Iowa men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 99-58 victory over Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday.

Luka Garza scored 30 points in the first half and finished with 35 on the night to lead all scorers. Despite sitting for large portions of the second half, the senior hit 13 of his 21 shots from the field, and also finished with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

After missing Iowa’s first two games of the season, Jack Nunge returned to the court Thursday and scored 18 points and tallied five rebounds. Joe Wieskamp scored 11 points on the night and hit two 3’s.

As a team, the Hawkeyes converted on 47 percent of their shots from the field compared to the Leathernecks’ 30 percent.

Iowa’s next game is Tuesday at Carver against No. 14 North Carolina. The game is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.