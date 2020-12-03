Luka Garza scores 30 points in first half against Western Illinois

This is the second game in a row the senior center has scored 30 or more points in the first half.

Katie Goodale

Iowa center Luka Garza goes in for a layup during the Iowa v. Western Illinois basketball game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Garza has scored 30 points so far for Iowa.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
December 3, 2020

Another game, another dominant first half from Iowa center Luka Garza.

The No. 3 Hawkeye men’s basketball team leads Western Illinois 48-26 at halftime at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Garza accounted for 30 of Iowa’s points.

This is the second game in a row the senior has scored 30 or more points in the first half. In the first half of Iowa’s victory over Southern last week, Garza scored 36 points. He finished the game with 41.

Garza went 11-of-17 from the field on his way to 30 first-half point Thursday against the Leathernecks. The Washington, D.C., native hit two of his four 3-point attempts, and also collected nine rebounds.

