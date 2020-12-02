University of Iowa reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

With the university operating through virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester, there are fewer students and employees physically on campus.

The University of Iowa reported there have been 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 self-reported by students and employees on campus since Nov. 30.

With 30 new cases among students, this brings the semester-to-date total to 2,712 positive cases of COVID-19. For employees, there are eight new cases, bringing the semester-to-date total to 291 positive cases of COVID-19.

In the email sent to campus community members, the UI said there are currently zero residence hall students in quarantine, however, there are two residence hall students in self-isolation.

In addition to the regularly scheduled update regarding positive COVID-19 cases on campus, the UI included several reminders for students, one being fall semester grading policies, as finals week and the end of the fall semester are approaching.

“The university has returned to standard grading policies for fall 2020 and will not be utilizing P/N or S/U grading,” the UI said. “We understand this has not been a traditional semester and that some students would prefer a P/N or S/U option.”

Cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County have declined over the past week. The 14-day positive case count on Dec. 2 was 1,169, down from 1,601 on Nov. 25. The positivity rate in the county on Dec. 2 was 16.5 percent.