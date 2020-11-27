Live updates and analysis: Iowa football takes on Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium

The No. 24 Hawkeyes are going for their sixth victory in a row over the Cornhuskers.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras attempts a pass during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7.

The Iowa football team is looking for its sixth straight victory over Nebraska as it hosts the Cornhuskers on Black Friday.

The No. 24 Hawkeyes are 3-2 on the season and have won three games in a row against three Big Ten opponents. Iowa defeated Nebraska on game-winning field goals the past two seasons, and are heavy favorites in this year’s matchup.

Pregame — Offensive guard Kyler Schott and offensive tackle Coy Cronk are both in uniform for the first time since Week 2. Both players were starters the first two games of the season but have missed the last three games with injuries.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this week that Schott will rotate but won’t start. It’s unclear how much Cronk might play.

Mark Kalleneberger, who took over at right tackle when Cronk was out, is out Friday with an injury of his own. Kallenberger missed snaps last week and Ferentz described him as “being hobbled.” Jack Plumb will start at right tackle for the Hawkeyes.

Coin toss — Matt Hankins goes out for the toss for Iowa. The Hawkeyes win the toss and elect to receive. Iowa gets the ball to start the game.

12:06 1Q — Iowa is on the board early. Nebraska kept the kickoff away from Ihmir Smith-Marsette and kicked it short, so Iowa started off with good field position. Iowa went 54 yards in seven plays and got a Keith Duncan field goal on its first drive of the game to go up 3-0.

On the second play of the drive, tight end Shaun Beyer caught a one-handed pass for 22 yards to move Iowa onto Nebraska’s side of the field.

After an unnecessary roughness penalty on Nebraska moved Iowa into the red zone, the Hawkeyes stalled out and had to settle for three.

9:53 1Q — Adrian Martinez is Nebraska’s starting quarterback on Friday. But the Cornhuskers didn’t do much on their first drive of the day. After two positive plays to start the drive, a Daviyon Nixon tackle for loss and a Seth Benson sack forced Nebraska to punt.

4:02 1Q — Tory Taylor forced Nebraska to start its second drive from its own two-yard line. Martinez scrambled to pick up 18 yards and move the ball a little bit for Nebraska. But a big hit from safety Dane Belton on third down later in the drive forced the receiver to go down short of the first. Nebraska punted and Charlie Jones returned it 31 yards to set the Hawkeyes up with great field position at Nebraska’s 46.

Former Hawkeye Oliver Martin had a seven-yard reception on the drive. Nixon has three tackles and two tackles for loss through two drives today.

1:09 1Q — On their third drive of the game, the Hawkeyes have their first touchdown of the day. Iowa went 46 yards in six plays to get into the end zone and go up 10-0 on Nebraska. At the Cornhusker six-yard line, Petras made the play action fake and found a wide open Tyrone Tracy running across the end zone for the score.

End 1Q — Iowa leads 10-0 at the end of the first quarter but Nebraska is moving the ball. Here’s the wave:

12:35 2Q — Nebraska is on the board. Quarterback Luke McCaffrey took over for the Cornhuskers and led the team on an 11-play, 62 yard drive that ended in a field goal. McCaffrey completed two of his three passes for 16 yards, and ran for another 30 yards on his first drive.

The Hawkeyes lead 10-3.

11:44 2Q — After a run for a loss by Tyler Goodson and an incomplete deep shot, Petras scrambled around and threw a pass right at a Nebraska defender on third down for the interception. The Cornhuskers take over with great field position at Iowa’s 42 after the turnover. Goodson has six carries for no yards on the ground so far.

9:42 2Q — Iowa’s defense holds after Nebraska was set up with great field position. And 18-yard run put the Cornhuskers in field goal position, but the Hawkeyes held in the red zone. Nebraska took its three points. Iowa leads 10-6. Linebacker Jack Campbell shot his gap and picked up a tackle for loss on the drive.

3:48 2Q — A 12-play, 55-yard drive ended in a field goal for Iowa, but the Hawkeyes could have had more. After a pass interference penalty on Nebraska set Iowa up with first down in the red zone, Petras’ pass went off the finger tips of receiver Nico Ragaini in the end zone. Iowa couldn’t pick up the first or score before fourth down came up.

Iowa initially kept its offense on the field on fourth and three from Nebraska’s 15. But Ferentz called timeout and sent Duncan out to kick a short field goal and put Iowa up 13-6.

0:29 2Q — After a bad snap set Nebraska up with a second and 29 from Iowa’s 45, the Cornhuskers rebounded and put points up on the board. On third and 23, Martinez, back in a quarterback for Nebraska, found an open receiver. Initially, he was ruled short of the first, but a review gave Nebraska the first down. Two plays later, a QB sneak by Martinez had Nebraska in the end zone.

The game is tied at 13 with only seconds remaining in the half.

12:05 3Q — Nebraska is out to a quick start early in the second half. And eight-play, 70-yard drive has the Cornhuskers into the end zone to take a 20-13 lead early in the third quarter.

With Martinez at quarterback, Nebraska marched down the field and picked up five first downs on its first drive of the half.

5:47 3Q — Iowa responded with a touchdown of its own on the team’s first drive of the third quarter. The Hawkeyes went 66 yards in 14 plays, culminating in a two-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Sargent.

Facing a fourth and two, Iowa went for it and Petras connected with tight end Sam LaPorta for the first down. Only three plays later, Sargent made a quick cut and found the end zone. Keith Duncan’s PAT ties the game at 20.

14:55 4Q — A 48-yard field goal by Keith Duncan puts Iowa on top 23-20. Duncan hit a game-winner in the final seconds of last year’s matchup with Nebraska in Lincoln. Maybe the final go-ahead kick just came a little earlier this time around.

10:15 4Q — Tory Taylor punts, but the Nebraska returner muffs it and Terry Roberts recovers it for the Hawkeyes. Big opportunity for Iowa to put the game away.

8:21 4Q — Well, Iowa couldn’t quite put the game away. But the Hawkeyes did tack another field goal from Duncan onto their total to go up 26-20.

Final: Iowa wins, 26-20.

Late turnover seals Iowa’s sixth straight Heroes Game victory over Nebraska

